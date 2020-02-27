Preventive measure against Armenia's ex-president Sargsyan to remain unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

The preventive measure will remain unchanged in respect of the Armenian third president Serzh Sargsyan, the country's Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan told news.am.

Earlier, signature on not leaving the country has been applied as preventive measure.

Sargsyan’s attorneys have submitted a petition to the court to change the preventive measure chosen against the ex-president.

As reported earlier, the first court hearing on the criminal case against Serzh Sargsyan, former minister of agriculture Sergo Karapetyan, owner of Flash company Barsegh Beglaryan, former deputy minister of agriculture Samvel Galstyan, and former head of the Ministry's department of crop production Gevorg Harutyunyan kicked off yesterday, and it continued today.

They are charged under the Criminal Code article on organizing, inciting and assisting large-scale appropriation or squander, whereas former Minister of Agriculture Sergo Karapetyan—under the article on large-scale appropriation or squander.

News.Az

