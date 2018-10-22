Prime Minister: Fiji attaches special importance to development of relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Fiji attaches special importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan,” said Prime Minister of Fiji Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama as he met with Azerbai

The main purpose of the event was to donate money to help children suffering from cancer in Fiji, Azertag reports.

According to the Fiji Consulate General in Sydney, more than 30,000 Australian dollars (AUD) have been collected during the event. The funds will be transferred to the “Walk On Walk Strong Kids Fiji” charity foundation, which supports children suffering from cancer.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama also attended the charity dinner as an honorary guest.

During the event, Azerbaijan's chargé d'affaires to Australia Eljan Habibzade met with the Fiji Prime Minister and congratulated him on behalf of the Azerbaijani government on the occasion of his country’s national day. He said Azerbaijan attaches importance to the development of relations with Fiji in a variety of areas. Habibzade hailed the successful bilateral cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama thanked for the congratulations on his country's Independence Day. The PM noted that Fiji attaches special importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan. He also praised the participation of Azerbaijan’s embassy in the charity event and expressed his deep gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan in this regard.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Fiji were established on March 18, 2010.

Azerbaijan’s embassy headquartered in Canberra, Australia, is also accredited in Fiji.

News.Az

News.Az