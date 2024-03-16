Yandex metrika counter

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze: Azerbaijan-Georgia relations are built on a very solid foundation

“Our countries are linked by historical bonds of friendship. These relations are built on a very solid foundation,” Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze said in a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Expressing confidence in the continuity of these relations, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze emphasized: "Currently, we enjoy a very good dialogue across political, economic, and other levels, with an existing positive momentum. Our intention is to deepen this cooperation and partnership.”


