Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov: There is good potential for developing Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“There is good potential for developing the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan,” said Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mam

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov noted that historically the two friendly and brotherly countries and peoples have enjoyed very good relations, AzerTag reports.

The Prime Minister underlined the high level of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations, which were founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev and leader of the Kazakh people Nursultan Nazarbayev. Novruz Mammadov recalled his participation in the session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government held in Astana last November and his meetings on the sidelines of the event. Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov pointed out that reciprocal visits, negotiations and the documents signed are indicative of very strong ties existing between the two countries. “I believe that there is good potential for developing relations between our friendly and brotherly countries and your visit is of particular importance in terms of expanding our cooperation,” said Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev noted that after the restoration of independence, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been strengthening and developing successfully in a variety of fields.

They emphasized that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are interested in taking maximum benefit from the opportunities offered by the international transport corridor stretching from China to Europe. The sides also exchanged views over joint activities in the Caspian Sea, cooperation in transport, communications, defense industry, space industry, ICT, including in the spheres of digitalization, and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az