Prince and Princess of Wales express concern over Epstein revelations

Last week saw Mountbatten-Windsor move out of his Windsor home ahead of schedule in light of new information about his relationship with Epstein.

Buckingham Palace had said he would leave Royal Lodge in early 2026, but his departure appears to have been sped up, with the former prince now living on King Charles's privately-owned Sandringham Estate.

Mountbatten-Windsor had a long-running friendship with Epstein and maintained contact with the American financier after his conviction for a child sex offence in 2008.

He has previously apologised for his past ties with Epstein but has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

But continued disclosures in the US have increased the pressure on Mountbatten-Windsor, who has faced calls to give evidence to an American inquiry.

Included in a massive trove of documents released in the US are images appearing to show Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling on all fours over a woman.

No context is supplied for the photos and it is unclear when and where they were taken.