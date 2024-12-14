Prince Andrew says he cut all contact with alleged Chinese spy

Prince Andrew has stated that he "ceased all contact" with a businessman accused of being a Chinese spy, following advice from the government.

In a statement, his office said Prince Andrew had met the man "through official channels" and there was "nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed", News.Az reports, citing BBC. The alleged spy has been banned from the UK following a judgement by the UK's semi-secret national security court.The man, known only as H6, was described in court as a "close confidant" of Prince Andrew who had formed an "unusual degree of trust" with the duke.In 2023, H6 brought an appeal against his initial ban but the decision has been upheld by the court.Judges were told the businessman was attempting to leverage Prince Andrew's influence.The duke's office said he was "unable to comment further on matters relating to national security".His statement did not specify when he ceased contact with the man nor the duration of their communications.Buckingham Palace declined to comment, saying they do not act for the prince, who is not a working royal.China's embassy in the UK has denied the espionage claim saying "some individuals in the UK are always eager to fabricate baseless 'spy' stories targeting China"."Their purpose is to smear China and disrupt normal exchanges between Chinese and British personnel," a spokesperson for the embassy said.The former home secretary Suella Braverman banned H6 from the UK in March 2023.He then brought his case to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission, a court set up to consider appeals against decisions to ban or remove someone from the country on national security or related grounds.In the published ruling, the judges upheld Braverman's decision.The court was told that H6 was invited to Prince Andrew's birthday party in 2020 and was told he could act on his behalf when dealing with potential investors in China.

