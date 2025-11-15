Princess of Jordan's Hashemite Kingdom visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP30

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigar Arpadarai, the Azerbaijani delegation representative and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29, met with Princess Dana Firas of Jordan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, at the Azerbaijan pavilion during COP30 in Belém, Brazil, to explore how culture and heritage can enhance climate action.

The sides stressed that preserving cultural identity and traditional knowledge bolsters community resilience and supports sustainable development amidst climate change challenges.

The UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 underscored that integrating culture and climate policy is paramount for the global climate agenda, especially in the post-COP29 period, as attention has centered on tangible actions and transformative initiatives.

Princess Dana Firas highlighted the necessity of expanding international cooperation to protect cultural heritage from the impacts of climate change.

The meeting was held as part of a series of events at the Azerbaijan pavilion aimed at fostering partnerships and promoting sustainable, globally impactful solutions.

News.Az