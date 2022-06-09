Problem of demining in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh must be solved: US ambassador

Problem of demining in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh must be solved: US ambassador

Problem of demining in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh must be solved: US ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The problem of demining in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region must be solved, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said at a briefing on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“If these territories are not cleared of mines, people will not be able to return there,” the US diplomat said.

Litzenberger recalled that the United States has already announced its help in demining the Azerbaijani territories. He also pointed out that several US companies are already involved in the ongoing restoration work in Karabakh.

News.Az