Program of Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan announced

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Azerbaijan on October 26, News.Az reports citing Turkish presidential administration.

According to the administration, Erdogan will take part in the opening ceremony of an international airport in Fizuli, the construction of which was completed in a short period, a highway in the region, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the "Smart Agricultural Park," which will be built in Zangilan with the support of Turkey.

During the meetings within the visit, all aspects of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey will be considered, steps to deepen bilateral cooperation will be discussed.

It is also planned to discuss topical regional and international issues.





