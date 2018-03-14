Program of four-party meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and Georgia FMs revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The four-party meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran and Georgia - Elmar Mammadyarov, Movlut Cavusoglu, Javad Zarif and Mikhail Dzhanelidze will be held in Baku.

The press service of the Foreign Ministry told Oxu.Az that the sides will discuss issues of cooperation on a quadrilateral basis on issues of establishing peace, strengthening stability and security in the region, as well as cooperation in various fields, including economy, transport, energy, tourism and culture.

News.Az

News.Az