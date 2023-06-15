Prosecutor generals of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia hold trilateral meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the invitation of the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, the delegation headed by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev went on a working trip to St. Petersburg, News.Az reports.

The delegation visited the bas-relief of the National Leader at 6 Gorokhovaya Street, in front of the Higher School of the USSR Ministry of State Security, where Heydar Aliyev studied in 1949–1950, and paid tribute to the memory of the brilliant leader.

During a meeting, Kamran Aliyev thanked his Russian counterpart for the invitation to pay a visit. The prosecutor general informed about the work carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in the field of combating corruption, improving the business and investment climate, state support for entrepreneurship and accelerated development of the national economy.

The Prosecutor General of Russia thanked for the invitation to the 33rd meeting of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the States Members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which will be held in Baku in September this year, and expressed confidence that the event would be organized at a high level.

A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting, views were exchanged on areas of further cooperation.

Prosecutors General signed the Program of Cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation for 2024-2025.

Also today, the 5th trilateral meeting since 2021 between the Prosecutor Generals of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia took place.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov thanked his colleagues for constructive interaction and efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region for the sake of the common well-being of the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples.

In addition, the effectiveness of the tripartite format was noted and the work done by the parties to strengthen the rule of law and the rule of law in the region was stressed.

Kamran Aliyev, noting Azerbaijan's full compliance with the tripartite Statement of November 10, 2020, underscored the need to continue cooperation in this area, stressed the importance of providing mine maps to protect human life and health, as well as the environment.

The prosecutor general said that in April of this year, two Azerbaijani servicemen, who were serving in Nakhchivan, got lost due to poor visibility and were taken prisoner by the Armenian military, and a criminal case was initiated against them based on false evidence. Also on June 15, in continuation of terrorist and provocative actions, the armed forces of Armenia opened fire from firearms of various calibers on the servicemen of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan serving at the Lachin border checkpoint located at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi highway, on sovereign territory our country, as a result of which our soldier was injured. Such provocative steps are an obstacle to establishing peace in the region, Kamran Aliyev noted.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the statements signed by the heads of state of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia and issues of further cooperation in the legal sphere, thereby once again supporting the agreement reached on strengthening preventive measures to prevent situations that could lead to tension in the future.

News.Az