Protesters block road to major gold deposit in Armenia

Dozens of protesters in Armenia blocked a road to the country's largest gold deposit near the Sotq town, TASS reported on May 18 referring to GeoProMining Gold company, which is engaged in mining of precious metals in the republic.

"From May 17 to 18, illegal gold miners blocked the road to the Sotq gold deposit and paralyzed the whole production process. They motivating their actions with political demands, claiming that they participate in civil rights movement and fight for their rights," the company said, Trend reports.

According to the company, the protesters, who are engaged in private illegal mining of precious metals in this area, demand resignation of leadership of the Sotq gold deposit. The company worries that protests could lead to a complete stoppage of works at its enterprises.

News.Az

