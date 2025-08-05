Protesters rally outside Trump’s New York hotel against starvation in Gaza

Protesters rally outside Trump’s New York hotel against starvation in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds gathered outside the Trump International Hotel in New York to protest Israel’s blockade and starvation policy in Gaza. Organized by Jewish-American group IfNotNow, the rally called for an end to the Gaza war and increased humanitarian aid access.

Protesters carried signs with slogans like “Stop ethnic cleansing,” “Never again is now,” and “Stop starving Gaza.” Morriah Kaplan, interim executive director of IfNotNow, condemned the blockade as “ethnic cleansing by way of forced mass starvation” and urged the U.S. government to act, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

More than 40 protesters were arrested by New York police during the demonstration.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive on Gaza has resulted in nearly 61,000 Palestinian deaths, with the enclave now facing famine conditions. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes.

News.Az