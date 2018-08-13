Provocation in Nakhchivan: Azerbaijani serviceman wounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian Armed Forces continue to purposefully aggravate the situation in the direction of Nakhchivan.

According to Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, serviceman Samit Israfilov was wounded as a result of a gross violation of the ceasefire in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He was given urgent medical help, there is no threat to his life.

The Ministry of Defense stated that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for the incident on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

The units of the Azerbaijani army fully control the situation on the state border.

News.Az

News.Az