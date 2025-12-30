PS6 and next Xbox launches face possible AI delays

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is an unusual moment for video game fans, with a strong lineup of high-quality titles available, yet increasingly expensive hardware required to play them—particularly in the console market.

According to a new report by Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, major console manufacturers such as Sony and Microsoft are reportedly considering delaying their next-generation consoles, which were tentatively planned for release in 2027 or 2028. Such a delay would push the launches to seven or eight years after the debut of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, News.Az reports, citing Forbes.

The primary concern is the availability and rising cost of RAM. As noted in the report, console makers are debating whether postponing the next generation would give RAM manufacturers time to expand production capacity, which could eventually help bring prices down.

Much of the global RAM supply is currently being absorbed by the rapidly growing demands of artificial intelligence infrastructure and processing. This surge has driven RAM prices sharply higher, in some cases by hundreds of percent, creating challenges for industries that rely on large-scale memory production, including gaming hardware.

The situation has already had noticeable effects on the current console generation. With next-gen systems still years away, manufacturers may resort to further price increases for existing hardware. Sony has raised PlayStation 5 prices once, while Microsoft has done so twice. As a result, the PS5 now costs more in some regions than it did at launch five years ago, defying the traditional expectation that console prices fall over time.

Microsoft has also increased the price of its 2TB Xbox Series X to as much as $800, a move that has reportedly contributed to a sharp decline in Xbox hardware sales. Nintendo has so far avoided price hikes for its upcoming Switch 2, though it launched at $450—significantly higher than the original Switch’s $300 price tag. Meanwhile, the original Switch recently saw a 10% price increase of its own.

These rising costs raise serious questions about the eventual pricing of next-generation systems such as the PlayStation 6 or the next Xbox. Estimates suggest launch prices could reach $800 to $1,000, or even higher in certain regions. Without relief in RAM pricing, those figures could still represent a loss for manufacturers, meaning current estimates may ultimately prove too low.

Compounding the issue is reduced consumer purchasing power amid a challenging global economy. With higher costs for essentials such as housing and food, consumers may be far less willing to spend close to $1,000 on a gaming console—especially when past generations typically launched closer to $300.

As artificial intelligence continues to expand its influence, from workforce disruption to massive hardware demands, there appears to be no immediate end in sight to the pressures it is placing on global supply chains, including those that underpin the gaming industry.

