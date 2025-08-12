PSG seal £54.5m deal for Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi in a £54.5 million (€63m) deal, with a further £2.6m (€3m) in add-ons. The 21-year-old Ukraine international has agreed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 and European champions.

Bournemouth, who were reluctant to sell, sanctioned the move after Zabarnyi expressed his desire to join PSG. His departure follows the summer sales of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid for £50m and Milos Kerkez to Liverpool for £40m, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Cherries are set to replace him with Lille defender Bafode Diakite for £30.3m (€35m) plus £4.3m (€5m) in add-ons.

