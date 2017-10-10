Puchdemon urged parliament to suspend proclamation of independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parliament of Catalonia should stop the independence proclamation to start a dialogue with Madrid for a consolidated decision, APA reports quoting CNN.

"We suggest that the parliament postpone the entry into force of the declaration of independence in order to come to a dialogue that will allow reaching negotiated negotiations," said Puchdemon.



He added that the results of the vote indicate that the autonomous community has acquired the right to become an independent republic. According to him, Madrid should take into account the results of the referendum during the dialogue with Barcelona.

"Millions of citizens believe that the only way to preserve self-government is for Catalonia to become a state," Puichemon said.

The head of government also added that he was not going to "blackmail and insult" anyone.

News.Az

News.Az