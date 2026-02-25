Punjab attack: 4 officers dead, 3 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suicide attack in Pakistan’s Bhakkar district of Punjab killed at least four policemen and injured three others, officials said.

The bomber struck near a police check post, killing four officers instantly and injuring three civilians, according to Bhakkar District Police Officer Shahzad Rafig, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Rescue teams and additional security forces rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a local hospital.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

