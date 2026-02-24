Drone strike in Zaporizhzhia injures five, damages homes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Overnight drone strikes hit Zaporizhzhia on February 23–24, leaving five people injured, including a child, and causing significant damage to residential and infrastructure facilities, officials reported.

According to Ivan Fedorov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, drones struck a production building near a nine-story apartment block, igniting a fire that spread over 200 square meters and affected nearby buildings, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Another strike hit an open area near residential neighborhoods, damaging five five-story apartment buildings and parked vehicles.

Emergency and municipal services are actively responding, restoring damaged structures, and documenting losses. Authorities emphasized that the city has faced daily attacks for four years, and rapid emergency response continues to minimize damage and ensure public safety.

News.Az