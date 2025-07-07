Putellas scores twice as Spain crush Belgium 6-2 in Women’s Euros group match

+ ↺ − 16 px

Striker Alexia Putellas netted a brace to lead reigning world champions Spain to a dominant 6-2 victory over Belgium in their Women's Euros Group B match on Monday.

On a chilly, windswept evening far removed from the recent Swiss heatwave, Putellas blasted Spain into the lead, picking up the ball after some deft one-touch passing and lashing it into the net in the 22nd minute with a characteristically powerful left-foot shot, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The lead lasted only a couple of minutes as the Belgians went up the field and won a corner, which Justine Vanhaevermaet headed home at the near post but, despite struggling to maintain a consistent rhythm, Spain still managed to take a lead into the break after Irene Paredes scored with a towering header from a corner in the 39th minute.

Recently returned from a health scare, Aitana Bonmatí came on for Vicky López at halftime and almost scored four minutes later, but instead Belgium levelled again in the 50th minute with Hannah Eurlings running on to a long ball and slotting home.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but after a lengthy VAR review Eurlings was found to have been onside when the ball was played.

Belgium's joy was short-lived as Esther González restored Spain's lead a minute later, with Spain finally beginning to show their class.

Mariona Caldentey's fourth goal for Spain in the 61st minute put them at ease and they began to toy with the Belgians, with a brilliant curled effort from Clàudia Pina in the 81st minute effectively ending the contest.

There was still time for Putellas to net her second goal four minutes from time to put Spain top of the group on six points.

