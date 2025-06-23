Putin and Iraqi Premier Sudani discuss Middle East tensions, urge political solution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday to discuss escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly following Israel's military operations and U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Kremlin reported.

The leaders condemned what they described as "gross violations of the UN Charter" and warned that such steps carry "extremely dangerous and unpredictable consequences for the region's stability and the broader international security architecture," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

They underscored the need for an immediate end to hostilities and a return to diplomatic and political solutions.

Both leaders also expressed concern over threats to global energy markets, highlighting the need for continued collaboration within the OPEC+ framework.

The call touched on bilateral trade and economic cooperation, with both leaders reaffirming their intent to deepen friendly ties.

Putin wished Sudani success as Iraq assumes the rotating presidency of the Arab League, with both sides agreeing to prepare for a productive Russia-Arab summit set to take place in October.

