Putin and Xi highlight their alliance aimed at US-led order in talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Moscow for bilateral talks, highlighting their countries' partnership as they aim to challenge the US-dominated global order.

“Both countries are conducting an independent and autonomous foreign policy, and are interested in forming a more just and democratic, multipolar world order,” Putin said during joint statements with Xi after their talks concluded on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

China and Russia will continue to cooperate “and eliminate external interference,” Xi said.

In a joint statement on “global strategic stability” published on the Kremlin website, they warned that “a critical mass of problems and challenges has accumulated in the strategic sphere, and the risk of nuclear conflict has increased.” Nuclear powers should maintain “constructive” relations to ensure international security, according to the document that made no mention of Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine.

Xi’s four-day trip to Moscow started Wednesday and coincides with Russia’s 80th anniversary commemorations of the end of World War II, with leaders from more than 20 countries including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva due to attend. Putin said Chinese troops taking part in the May 9 military parade on Red Square would form the largest foreign contingent.

This is the first time the two leaders have met in person since US President Donald Trump unleashed his trade war. Trump’s tariffs and defence policies have rocked ties with allies from Europe to Japan, and pulled his administration away from global institutions.

That has played into China’s mission to counter the US-led world order — a task it has united with Russia over, particularly after Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of the meetings, Xi had vowed that China would “resolutely defend” its interests as well as those of Russia and other developing countries.

Russia and China have “a fully fledged partnership and strategic interests,” Putin said at the start of their talks. “We are developing our ties in the interests of both our peoples and not aimed against anyone.”

The Russian leader confirmed he’d take part in a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China, in September, setting up another opportunity for the two leaders to meet in person this year.

