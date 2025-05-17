Putin announces first Russia-Arab summit set for October 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Saturday that Moscow will host the inaugural Russia-Arab summit on October 15.

In a message marking the inauguration of the 34th session of the Arab League Summit, published on the Kremlin website, Putin formally invited leaders of all member states of the Arab League to attend the event, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Putin emphasized Russia's intention to maintain and expand constructive dialogue with the Arab League, as well as foster friendly relations with all its members.

"I hereby cordially invite all leaders of the member states of your esteemed organization, along with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, to participate in the first Russian-Arab Summit, which we intend to organize on October 15," Putin said.

He expressed confidence that the forthcoming summit in October will significantly reinforce mutually advantageous multilateral cooperation between the two sides, thereby promoting peace, security, and stability throughout the regions of the Middle East and North Africa.

News.Az