President Vladimir Putin announced in a meeting with government officials that a decision has been made to create a security buffer zone along the Russia-Ukraine border, and Russian troops are actively carrying out this plan.

"We have approved the creation of a necessary security buffer zone along our borders. Our armed forces are actively working to accomplish this task," Putin stated, News.Az reports citing TASS.

He emphasized that, given the recent developments in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions, immediate efforts are required to restore and rebuild areas affected by recent events. This includes assisting local residents in returning to their native villages, provided security conditions allow. Furthermore, it is essential to rehabilitate transportation networks and other infrastructure, ensure the smooth operation of industrial and agricultural enterprises, and support entrepreneurs and their employees.

