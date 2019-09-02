Putin arrives in Mongolia on state visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived on an official visit to Mongolia’s Ulan Bator, TASS reports.

On Tuesday, the Russian leader will hold talks with his Mongolian colleague Khaltmaagiin Battulga, sign a permanent Treaty on Friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Mongolia and take part in the celebratory events timed to the 80th anniversary of the victory of Soviet and Mongolian troops in the Battles of Khalkhin Gol.

This is Putin’s third visit to Mongolia, after November 2000 and September 2014.

