Putin asserts Russia will defend Belarus as part of updated nuclear doctrine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that Moscow will take all necessary steps to ensure Belarus' security, as the country’s defense is integral to Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine.

In response to a question during his annual press conference, Putin stated, "There is another aspect related to nuclear weapons control, and a fourth important thing: we have announced that if similar threats are created for Belarus, our ally an member of the Union State, then Moscow will see it as threats created for Russia," News.Az reports, citing TASS. "We will do everything possible to ensure the security of Belarus. We are doing that in coordination with the Belarusian authorities, namely President Alexander Lukashenko. I think it is a very important component of Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine," he added.

