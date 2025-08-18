Putin briefs South Africa’s Ramaphosa on Alaska summit outcomes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday to share the results of last week’s Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin shared the main results of the Russia-US Summit talks in Alaska," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Ramaphosa expressed his support for the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the statement added.

News.Az