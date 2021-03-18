Putin calls for open talks with Biden in coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was ready to hold public online talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday or Monday.

Putin, speaking on state TV, said he was ready to discuss bilateral relations with the United States as well as other issues such as regional conflicts.

Putin said he will order his foreign ministry to prepare the talks, the day after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and already poor relations between Moscow and Washington sank to a new post-Cold War low.

