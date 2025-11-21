Putin confirms Russia received U.S. war-ending plan
- 21 Nov 2025 22:05
- 22 Nov 2025 09:18
- 1040782
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/putin-confirms-russia-received-us-war-ending-plan Copied
Creator: Anton Vaganov | Credit: REUTERS
Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia has received the U.S. settlement plan for Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting of the Russian security council in Moscow, he says Donald Trump's proposals were discussed at the two presidents' summit in Alaska in August, News.Az reports, citing the BBC.
Putin described the recently unveiled 28-point plan as a "modernised" version of them.