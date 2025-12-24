Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev on birthday, praises Azerbaijan’s achievements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent birthday congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, noting that under his leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved significant successes in the social and economic spheres and has consistently strengthened its position on the international stage.

“The relations between our countries are based on strong friendship, cordial neighborliness, and traditions of mutual respect. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, which undoubtedly serves the interests of the peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan,” Putin said in a letter posted on the Azerbaijani presidential website, News.Az reports.

He also wished President Aliyev good health, prosperity, and continued success.

