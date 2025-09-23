+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted citizenship to Tara Reade, a former aide to U.S. President Joe Biden, according to a decree published on the Kremlin’s website on September 22.

Reade worked in Biden’s Senate office in the early 1990s. In 2020, during Biden’s presidential campaign, she accused him of harassment while they were working together. Biden denied the allegations, and no formal charges were filed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reade moved to Russia in 2023, citing security concerns in the U.S., and sought Russian citizenship. In Russia, she engaged with Kremlin-controlled media, apologizing for what she described as America’s “aggressive stance” toward Russia and Washington’s support for Kyiv under Biden’s administration.

Normally, applicants must reside in Russia for at least five years, but amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Putin has allowed foreigners and stateless persons to apply for residency on “moral grounds” and simplified the citizenship process for those joining the Russian military or certain military units.

News.Az