Putin holds phone call with Iranian President Pezeshkian

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian shake hands as they meet in Moscow, Jan. 17, 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin announced on Monday.

During the call, Putin briefed Pezeshkian on the main outcomes of his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Pezeshkian, in turn, reiterated Iran’s support for diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation in energy and transportation, Iran’s nuclear program, and regional developments in the South Caucasus.

Both presidents stressed their commitment to deepening ties across multiple sectors and agreed to hold an in-person meeting at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China.

News.Az