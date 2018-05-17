Putin met with Assad in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has paid an official visit to the Russian city of Sochi. During the official meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated him on the great success in the fight against terrorists, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

The two presidents have noted necessity of creating additional conditions for a full-format political process in Syria, Peskov said.

"Quite comprehensive negotiations have taken palace. [The Russian] president noted and congratulated Assad on the considerable success of the government forces in the fight against terrorist groups. [The two parties] have noted the necessity to create additional conditions for the resumption of full-format political process in Syria," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

While on a visit to Sochi Bashar Assad told the Russian president during the meeting that stability in Syria is improving and this is opening the door for the political process. "We always support it with enthusiasm," the Syrian president said.

However, it will be difficult to restore the political process in Syria as there are countries that don't want stability in the country, he added.

Assad also voiced his decision to send representatives to the UN Constitutional Committee.

Vladimir Putin, for his part congratulated the Syrian president on the victory in fighting against terrorism in Syria. "After the military success in Syria, additional conditions to resume a full-format political process have been created," Putin said.

"Terrorists laid down their arms at Syria's key sites, it allowed us to stop their operations near Damascus," Vladimir Putin added.

President Putin also said that he coordinated with Assad joint actions to fight terrorism in Syria.

News.Az

News.Az