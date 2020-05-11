Putin: non-working days in Russia will end May on 12, mass events won't resume yet

Non-working days in Russia will end on May 12, but it will take significant time to end restrictions in the regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Starting from tomorrow, on May 12, a single period of non-working days for the entire country and all economic sectors will end," Putin said, noting that the fight against the pandemic would continue and any backsliding should be thwarted.

It will take a certain time to end the restrictions and this process won’t be quick, Putin said. The president also stressed that starting from May 12 at all stages until the epidemic is fully stopped all general sanitary requirements, as well as additional preventive measures in the regions, should remain in place.

The ban on holding mass events in Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue.

(c) TASS

News.Az

News.Az