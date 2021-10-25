Putin orders to multiply COVID tests coverage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to multiply the COVID-19 testing coverage in the country and provide for isolation of patients as soon as practicable. Such item is contained in the list of assignments of the head of state, the Kremlin’s website says, according to TASS.

"The Russian Government in cooperation with executive agencies of Russian Federation constituencies is to ensure the multiple increases in population testing scopes, including with the use of express tests for early detection of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) carrier cases, providing for the implementation of measures for isolation of such persons and persons in contact with them as soon as possible," the document says.

The Cabinet should also ensure the buildup in population vaccination rates against COVID-19 in regions, "including persons vaccinated earlier and persons that had such disease before, paying particular attention to individuals aged above 60 and individuals having chronic diseases," according to the document.

News.Az