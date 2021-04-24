Putin, Pashinyan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said in a statement on Saturday.

"The parties continued their discussion on Nagorno-Karabakh. They noted with satisfaction that thanks to the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers the situation in the region remains stable and calm," the statement said.

