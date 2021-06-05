Putin plans to offer vaccinations to visiting foreigners for a fee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia may provide coronavirus vaccinations for a fee to foreigners who travel to the country, President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum on Friday, as Moscow seeks to enhance its global reputation with its Sputnik V vaccine, Reuters reports.

Addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin said many people are coming to Russia to get a shot. "I am asking the government to study this issue in full by the end of the month, to establish conditions for foreign citizens to get vaccinated in our country for a fee," he said without providing more detail.

The Russian vaccine has been approved by 66 nations and is under review both by the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency(EMA). Approval by the latter agency is required for use in the European Union.

The pace of vaccination in Russia has been slower than in many developed countries. The health minister said last week around 17 million of Russia's 144 million people had received at least one dose.

News.Az

