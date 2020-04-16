Putin postpones 75th anniversary World War II Victory Parade due to virus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Holding the planned massive commemoration of the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany would be too risky with the coronavirus still unchecked, President Vladimir Putin said, announcing that events will be postponed, RT reports.

The anniversary on May 9 was expected to be a major date in Russia, with a military parade and other public events planned throughout the country. However, with COVID-19 spreading at an increasing pace, holding mass gatherings three weeks hence would be too great a risk to public health, Putin said on Thursday.

“The coronavirus-related risks do not give me the right to be preparing for the Victory Day celebrations,” Putin said, at the beginning of the Russian Security Council meeting.

He added that he’s instructing the Defense Minister and local authorities to “postpone preparations for the military parade on Red Square and regional parades.”

While giving no new date for V-Day celebrations, the president gave an assurance that they will take place this year.

News.Az

