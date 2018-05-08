Putin praises ‘professional and honest’ work of Medvedev’s Cabinet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has commended the government led by Dmitry Medvedev, which stepped down on May 7, for good work in a difficult period without seeking short-term political effects, TASS reports.

"Despite all the difficulties, the government was able to solve not only extraordinary and urgent tasks, but at the same time see and preserve the prospects for development, constantly increase these capabilities aimed at mid-term and long-term perspectives. I believe that’s very important," the head of state said at a plenary meeting of Russia’s State Duma, where the issue of giving consent to Medvedev’s appointment as prime minister is discussed.

According to Putin, "this large-scale comprehensive work was done thoroughly, professionally and honestly, without seeking some short-term political effects, responsibly and for a long-term period."

News.Az

