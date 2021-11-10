Putin pushes for more efforts to achieve collective immunity to COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday pushed for more efforts to achieve collective immunity against the coronavirus, TASS reports..

Putin said a failure to reach a certain level of vaccinations by a scheduled time would endanger the current effort to fight the disease. ‘’If we don’t do it by a certain time, then we will be late with re-vaccinations and then many efforts made so far will go to waste,'' he said during a meeting with cabinet members on Wednesday.

He asked Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to repeat her report on vaccinations at the meeting. He said it was necessary for both the cabinet and all Russians to hear about the importance of vaccinations.

Golikova said that to reach collective immunity vaccinations should be administered to 22 million more people and re-vaccinations to 9 million. "If the targets I mentioned - 22 and 9 - are not achieved, we will lose the momentum we have been gaining,’’ she said. ‘’That’s why getting a shot is strongly requested.’’

Collective immunity requires that 80% of the adult population, or more than 90 million Russians, are vaccinated.

