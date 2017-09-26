Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved Russian Aerospace Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Viktor Bondarev of his duties and dismissed him from service.
A corresponding order was published on the official legal information portal, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.
"To relieve Colonel General Viktor Bondarev, Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces, from the occupied position and dismiss from service," the order says.
Head of the General Staff, First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lieutenant General Pavel Kurachenko was appointed Acting Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces.
News.Az