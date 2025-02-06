Putin sacks Russia’s space chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has removed Yury Borisov from his position as CEO of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, according to an announcement from the Kremlin.

Dmitry Bakanov, 39, who previously served as Russia’s deputy transport minister, has been appointed as the new chief of Russia’s space agency, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Prior to his career at the Transport Ministry, Bakanov was in charge of the Gonets satellite system in 2011-2019.

Borisov replaced his predecessor, Dmitry Rogozin, at the helm of the Russian space corporation in 2022.

