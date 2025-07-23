Russia proposes year-round military draft as war losses mount

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s State Duma has introduced a bill that would transform the country’s biannual military draft into a year-round mobilization, according to documents submitted on July 22.

The draft law states that conscription would occur “from January 1 to December 31” each year, based on presidential decrees. While most conscripts will still be deployed in two main phases, April to July and October to December, the proposal would allow for continuous call-ups throughout the year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move comes as Moscow faces heavy casualties in its war against Ukraine, with Ukraine’s General Staff estimating 1,045,220 Russian troops lost since the February 2022 invasion. Independent media outlets Mediazona and BBC Russian have verified the identities of at least 119,154 Russian soldiers killed.

The bill, backed by Duma Defense Committee Chairman Andrei Kartapolov and Deputy Andrei Krasov, signals strong support from the Russian Defense Ministry. It is expected to pass during the autumn session and take effect on January 1, 2026.

The proposal also formalizes presidential authority to send conscripts directly to military service locations, further centralizing mobilization efforts.

News.Az