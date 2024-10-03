Putin should not expect decline in Western backing for Ukraine - Scholz

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that Ukraine will receive a $50 billion loan funded by frozen Russian assets, and he emphasized that support for Kyiv from its allies will remain strong, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Scholz spoke during a citizens dialogue event in the German city of Schwerin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.He called the $50 billion loan “a very deliberate promise of stability for Ukraine,” which would enable the nation to retain the required support in the short term.“This also send a message to the Russian president that he should not expect that at some point the support (for Ukraine – ed.) will simply be gone, and that he will be able to devour the entire country,” the chancellor said.Meanwhile, the spokesman for the federal government, Steffen Hebestreit, commenting on the rumors about Sholz’s alleged readiness to have a phone call with Putin, assured that the head of the government will do it once it is appropriate.“The chancellor has repeatedly indicated he would do it again if it made sense,” the spokesman said, noting that “the situation can change very quickly.”He also recalled that his last such phone call took place in December 2022.Earlier, Die Zeit claimed Scholz was likely exploring a possibility of speaking with Putin over a phone ahead of the G20 Summit in Brazil scheduled for November 2024.As reported, the Group of Seven approved a $50 billion loan for Ukraine to be provided by the end of 2024, set to be covered with the proceeds from frozen Russian assets, mostly located in European jurisdictions. This is an American loan, which can be supplemented with European money or national contributions.

News.Az