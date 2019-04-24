Putin signs decree easing citizenship rules for residents of Ukrainian regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree, which makes it possible for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure, TASS reports.

The document has been published on the Kremlin’s website.

"Individuals permanently residing in certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions have the right to apply for Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure," the decree reads. According to the document, the decision has been made "in order to protect human rights and freedoms" based on generally accepted international laws.

The decree points out that residents of certain Ukrainian regions applying for Russian citizenship need to provide a number of documents, including passports. Their applications are to be processed within a period not exceeding three months.

News.Az

News.Az