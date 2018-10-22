Putin will meet with Bolton to hear explanations on variety of topics

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with visiting US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Tuesday, October 23, to hear explanations on a variety of topics, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, TASS reported.

"Tomorrow (on Tuesday), the president will receive Bolton," he said. "It will be an important meeting as the president expects to hear explanations on a great number of topics.".

News.Az

