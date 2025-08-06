Putin’s meeting with US Envoy Witkoff concludes in Kremlin - VIDEO

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President’s special envoy Stephen Witkoff has concluded at the Kremlin.

The discussion was held two days before the expiry of a deadline set by President Donald Trump for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or face new sanctions, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The meeting lasted approximately three hours, addressing key bilateral and international issues amid ongoing global challenges.

