Qantas flight makes emergency landing in Sydney due to cockpit smoke

A Qantas flight heading to Perth was forced to make an emergency landing in Sydney today after smoke was spotted in the cockpit.

Flight QF643 departed Sydney en route to the Western Australian capital at around 8.40am, but turned back after only 25 minutes, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The flight landed normally and taxied to the gate without issue after the captain requested a priority landing.

The plane was met by emergency services after it landed, however no injuries have been reported.

It is understood no smoke was seen in the cabin.

A PAN was declared by Air Trafffic Control , which is a standard urgency signal.

