Qarabağ FK aim to extend its stunning Champions League run against Napoli
Azerbaijan’s football powerhouse FK Qarabağ is looking to extend its stunning UEFA Champions League run as they face Italian champions Napoli on Matchday 5 of the league phase.
The match will take place at the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with kickoff scheduled for 00:00 Baku time, News.Az reports.
Renowned Polish FIFA referee Szymon Marciniak has been appointed to officiate the encounter.
Qarabağ currently sit 15th in the league stage standings with 7 points, while Napoli hold 24th place with 4 points.
The Azerbaijani champions have impressed this season, securing victories over Portugal’s Benfica (3:2) and Denmark’s Copenhagen (2:0). The “Horses” suffered a defeat against Spain’s Atletico Madrid (1:3) but managed an exciting 2:2 draw at home against English giants Chelsea.
With momentum on their side, Qarabağ FK now aim to continue their historic campaign against a formidable Napoli side.