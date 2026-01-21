Qarabag FK - Eintracht Frankfurt match kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The match between Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK and Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt has kicked off at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, News.Az reports.

The encounter is taking place as part of the seventh round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, drawing strong interest from football fans in Baku and abroad. Both teams began the game with high intensity, aware of the importance of the fixture in the context of their overall standings.

The match is being officiated by Swiss referee Sandro Schärer, who is overseeing proceedings on the pitch.

Ahead of kickoff, Qarabağ FK were positioned 25th in the standings with seven points, while Eintracht Frankfurt occupied 33rd place with four points. The outcome of the match is expected to have a direct impact on both sides’ prospects as the league phase progresses.

News.Az